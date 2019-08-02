Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Dogwood Chapel
200 5th St. NE
Aliceville, AL
Visitation
Following Services
Dogwood Chapel
200 5th St. NE
Aliceville, AL
Myree Harmon Sanders


1920 - 2019
Myree Harmon Sanders Obituary
ALICEVILLE - Myree Harmon Sanders, age 98, of Aliceville, Ala., died July 31, 2019 at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Charlie Wilson officiating. A private burial will be held in Bethesda Cemetery in Benevola with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th St. NE in Aliceville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Sanders; son, Bill Harmon Wilbourne; her parents; sister, Eileen Hooper; brother, William E. Harmon; grandson, Byron Wilbourne; and step-granddaughter, Courtney Cook Bick.
Survivors include her daughters, Carole Holcomb (Norman) and Faye Moore (Dale); son, Don Wilbourne; stepson, Donnie Sanders (Becky); stepdaughter, Sandra Cook (Jim); daughter-in-law, Kathy Wilbourne; nine grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.
Myree was born August 1, 1920 in Choctaw County, Alabama to the late Steve B. Harmon and Pernecia Elizabeth White Harmon. She was a homemaker, enjoyed painting, sewing, and working with her flowers. She was the oldest living member of Aliceville First Baptist Church and a member of the Soujourners Sunday School Class. Myree was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers are the Soujourners Sunday School Class, friends of the Benevola community, Dr. Jay Parker, Dr. Jim Gentry, Dr. Randy Coshatt, employees and residents of Aliceville Manor Nursing Home and Southern Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Aliceville First Baptist Church, 323 Broad Street, Aliceville, AL 35442.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 2, 2019
