Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
1-205-932-8961
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Myrtle Ann Posey Obituary
FAYETTE - Myrtle Ann Posey, age 74, of Fayette, Ala., passed away February 6, 2019 at her residence. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Nelson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robert Parrish officiating. Burial will follow at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Cemetery with Nelson Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Posey.
Survivors include her daughters, Shelia Robertson (Freddy) of Northport, Carol Howton of Fayette, Melissa Vice (Mark) of Fayette and Wanda Glasgow (Steve) of Fayette; stepdaughter, Delana Goree (Jeff) of Fayette; stepsons, Dwight Posey (Susan) and Michael Posey; 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joel Gray, Brad Jones, Dusty Jones, Adam Jones, Dallas Vice and Bunky Hayes.
Honorary pallbearers are Amedisys Home Health of Fayette, Ala. and Amedisys of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 9, 2019
