NORTHPORT – Myrtle Friday Jones, age 85, of Northport, Ala., died February 9, 2019, at Northport Medical Center Rehabilitation Pavilion. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North with Rev. John Drawhorn officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Jones; parents, Earnest and Alma Friday; and siblings, Hazel Friday, Neil Friday, June Scott and Linda Benson.
Survivors include her husband of almost 62 years, Fred F. Jones; daughters, Vicki Fondren (Gene) and Susan Rohrer (Mark); sister, Brenda Randolph; brother, Hugh Friday (Jo); and grandchildren, Allison, Emma and McKinley Rohrer.
She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who loved her savior, Jesus Christ. She was a long time member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church or your favorite church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 11, 2019