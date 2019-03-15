|
|
NORTHPORT - Myrtle L. Bunton, age 92, of Northport, Ala., passed away March 6, 2019 at her home. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Porter St. Paul CME in Northport with Rev. E. May officiating. Burial will follow at Coker Community Cemetery with Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 6 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Survivors include her daughters, Vanessa Broussard of Houston, Texas and Sandra Bunton of Northport; son, Henry C. Bunton, III (Leslie) of Hogansville, Ga.; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 15, 2019