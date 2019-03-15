Home

VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Porter St. Paul CME
Northport, AL
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Porter St. Paul CME
Northport, AL
Myrtle L. Bunton

Myrtle L. Bunton Obituary
NORTHPORT - Myrtle L. Bunton, age 92, of Northport, Ala., passed away March 6, 2019 at her home. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Porter St. Paul CME in Northport with Rev. E. May officiating. Burial will follow at Coker Community Cemetery with Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 6 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Survivors include her daughters, Vanessa Broussard of Houston, Texas and Sandra Bunton of Northport; son, Henry C. Bunton, III (Leslie) of Hogansville, Ga.; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 15, 2019
