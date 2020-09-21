1/
Myrtle Ruth Hawkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrtle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrtle Ruth Hawkins
Gadsden - Myrtle Ruth Hawkins, 88, formerly of Gadsden, died on September 21 at Hospice of West Alabama. She is survived by her husband, George Paul Hawkins and two daughters Denise (Tim) Taylor, and Leigh (Stan) McCracken, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Ridgecrest Baptist Church on Friday, September 25 at 11:00 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor David Mills will officiate the service. Burial will be at Forrest Cemetery in Gadsden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the building fund at Ridgecrest Baptist Church or to Hospice of West Alabama.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memory Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved