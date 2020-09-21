Myrtle Ruth Hawkins

Gadsden - Myrtle Ruth Hawkins, 88, formerly of Gadsden, died on September 21 at Hospice of West Alabama. She is survived by her husband, George Paul Hawkins and two daughters Denise (Tim) Taylor, and Leigh (Stan) McCracken, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Ridgecrest Baptist Church on Friday, September 25 at 11:00 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor David Mills will officiate the service. Burial will be at Forrest Cemetery in Gadsden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the building fund at Ridgecrest Baptist Church or to Hospice of West Alabama.



