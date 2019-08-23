|
TUSCALOOSA - Nadene Colvin Rhodes, age 62, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Ms. Nadene Colvin Rhodes will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Fresh Anointing Church. Rev. Joe Latham will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Ms. Nadene Colvin Rhodes will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 23, 2019