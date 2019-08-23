Home

Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fresh Anointing Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Fresh Anointing Church
Nadene Colvin Rhodes Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Nadene Colvin Rhodes, age 62, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Ms. Nadene Colvin Rhodes will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Fresh Anointing Church. Rev. Joe Latham will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Ms. Nadene Colvin Rhodes will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 23, 2019
