TUSCALOOSA - Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. announces the passing of Miss Nailah A. Williams, age 14, of Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nailah was a student at Eastwood Middle School. Nailah's book of life closed April 16, 2019 at Children's Hospital. Viewing Hours: Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 12 – 5 p.m. at Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, 2615 Stillman Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church Handsboro, 1100 East Pass Road, Gulfport, MS 39507. S.V. Adolph, Jr., Pastor. Rev. Phillip Wiley is to officiate and deliver the Eulogy. These services are under the direction of Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 21, 2019