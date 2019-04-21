Home

POWERED BY

Services
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
First Missionary Baptist Church Handsboro
1100 East Pass Road
Gulfport, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nailah Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nailah A. Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nailah A. Williams Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. announces the passing of Miss Nailah A. Williams, age 14, of Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nailah was a student at Eastwood Middle School. Nailah's book of life closed April 16, 2019 at Children's Hospital. Viewing Hours: Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 12 – 5 p.m. at Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, 2615 Stillman Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church Handsboro, 1100 East Pass Road, Gulfport, MS 39507. S.V. Adolph, Jr., Pastor. Rev. Phillip Wiley is to officiate and deliver the Eulogy. These services are under the direction of Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now