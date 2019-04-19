|
FAYETTE - Mrs. Nana L. Pike Oswalt Atchenson, age 79, of Fayette, Ala., formerly of Northport, passed away April 17, 2019 at her residence in Fayette County.
Mrs. Atchenson was a resident of Fayette County for the past 14 years. She was born on November 3, 1939 in the New Lexington community to Mrs. Lora Verna Pate and James A, Pike. She worked in many health care facilities and retired from DCH Regional Medical Center. She enjoyed gardening and visiting family, friends and relatives. She was a member of New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church of Fayette.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Clifford Oswalt; and her father and mother.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 38 years, Willard "Pete" Atchenson; one daughter, Patti Tucker (Greg); three sons, Terry Oswalt (Teresa) of Samantha, Ala.; Barry Oswalt (Crystal) of Gulf Shores, and Clifford T. Oswalt (Tammy) of Gadsden, Ala.; one stepson, Tracy Atchenson; four sisters, Mia Martin, Fran Brown, Delora Edwards and Anita Osnower; three brothers; Ralph Pike, Jimmy Pike and Derrell Pike; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren with another on the way; her first great-great-grandchild on the way and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Knight, Justin Knight, Kyle Oswalt, Matthew Oswalt, Colby Oswalt and Kadon Gulsby.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Fred Yerby and staff, Debbie Yerby and staff and employees of Hospice of West Alabama home health care for all their care and support through Nana's illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 19, 2019