FORT MILL, S.C. - Nancy Annie Crowder Brown, age 79, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, began her eternal life with Jesus on May 15, 2020. Prior to becoming ill two days before, Nancy had more quality of life for the preceding three months than she had in quite some time.
Nancy was born on September 24, 1940 in Holt, Alabama to the late Lois Virginia McKinley Crowder and Thomas Festus Crowder. In addition to being raised along with a sister and brother, Nancy loved to tell stories about childhood memories which included sharing their home with uncles and cousins, as well. She was proud to be raised in a small town and in a close-knit, God-fearing family. This upbringing served as the foundation for how she raised her own family, and how her own children have raised theirs.
She graduated from Holt High School in 1958 and moved to Atlanta, Georgia to attend nursing school at Grady Memorial Hospital. Following graduation in 1961, she settled in Atlanta where she met her husband, Robert George Brown. Nancy and Bob married in 1962 and established a home in Doraville, Georgia.
In 1970, Nancy joined Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Nancy worked in high-risk perinatal until retiring more than 30 years later. To say that she made a difference in the lives of patients is an understatement. Nancy developed long lasting relationships with her patients that lasted well beyond their hospital stays and deliveries.
Nancy's devotion to her family was intentional and it defined her. By her example, her children make family first, and made their mother's care and well-being their top priority. In addition to being an extraordinary daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt and cousin, Nancy was especially proud to be a grandmother and great-grandmother. When she and her daughter both became widows in 2000, she helped raise her youngest granddaughter and they remained close throughout life.
Nancy is survived by her children, Alice Nanette Lovins (Troy) of Fort Mill, S.C. and Robert George Brown, Jr. (Mandy) of Lavonia, Ga.; grandchildren, McKinley Rhae Lovins and Jessica Jo Lovins of Fort Mill, S.C. and Christian Chase Lovins (Kendra) of Steamboat Springs, Colo. She adored her only great-grandchild, Charlie Rain Lovins, of Fort Mill, S.C. as well as her five grand-dogs. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Annette Crowder Toxey (J.L.) of Cottondale, Ala.; brother, Thomas McKinley Crowder "Mac" of Tampa, Fla.; and great aunt, Jettie Kirkpatrick, of Cottondale, Ala.; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her devoted husband in 2000.
Our beautiful, sun-loving Nancy will be remembered for having a homemade meal on the dinner table nightly despite working full-time, for Christmas baking, for building an idyllic wholesome, loving, Christian family with her husband, for remembering all birthdays, for nurturing her family, friends and patients, a great love for babies, for making family first, for telling it like it is, for a strong wit, for always giving the benefit of the doubt and for always reminding us "aren't we glad that God, and not us, is in control?".
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park (dress comfortably). Everyone is invited to join family and friends for lunch and fellowship immediately following at Wildwood Baptist Church, 9845 Wildwood Trace, Cottondale, AL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Wildwood Baptist Church, Attention: Nancy Brown Memorial, P.O. Box 595, Cottondale, AL 35453.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 20, 2020