Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Salem Baptist Church
Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Salem Baptist Church
Nancy Clements Miklic Obituary
NORTHPORT - Nancy Clements Miklic, age 77, of Northport, Ala., passed away July 4, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Salem Baptist Church with Bro. Joe Jones and Bro. Clyde Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in Spencer Hill Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be 1 – 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Miklic; and daughter, Debbie Miklic.
Survivors include her sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Clements, Randy Clements, Sidney Harold Clements, Shane Naugher, Bobby Dyer, Matthew Allen, Lance Collins and Justin Smalley.
Honorary pallbearers are friends and family of the New Lexington Community, loving and caring staff of Amedysis Hospice and DaVita Dialysis.
The family wishes to thank Dr.'s Berry, Ramdeen and S. Kamal for their years of compassion and care. Our deepest appreciation goes to Dr. Debra Davis for her loving kindness and care.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 6, 2019
