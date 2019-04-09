Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
Coker, AL
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
Coker, AL
COKER - Nancy Denise Gray Tindle, age 57, of Coker, Ala., died April 7, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Mount Olive Baptist Church, Coker, with Rev. Antonio Inestroza and Rev. Tim Tindle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Magnolia Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church, Coker.
She was preceded in death by her father, Garland Gray; grandparents, William and Biddie White, Virgil and Dora Gray; and sister, Dana Lynne Gray.
Survivors include her husband, Rev. Tim Tindle of Coker, Ala.; daughter, Lindsey Johnston (Josh McIntosh, Ala.; brother, Jason Gray (Mary Lynn) of Hoover, Ala.; and mother, Pat Gray of Northport, Ala.
Denise touched many lives through her faith in Christ - and her radiant smile. She would say "I'm good! God's got this."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideon International, Hospice of West Alabama SHYNE Honduras Missions, UAB Neuro Oncology Research (Dr. Burt Nabors).
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 9, 2019
