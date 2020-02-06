Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Capstone Church
4115 Watermelon Rd
Northport, AL
Nancy Duncan May


1957 - 2020
Nancy Duncan May Obituary
NORTHPORT - Nancy Duncan May, age 62, died on February 3, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala., surrounded by family.
Born in Thomasville, Ga. in 1957, Nancy was generous with her time, loved to shop for special gifts for her friends and to decorate her beautiful home, enjoyed the beach, and was compassionate. She loved Jesus and loved her nieces and nephews as her own children. Everyone knew Nancy, and she brought smiles to their faces.
She leaves her mother, Gloria Duncan; her sisters, Pam Bramlett (Milton) and Carol Mills (Greg); her brother, David Duncan (Robin); and her nieces and nephews, Jamey Wright, Hannah Gils, Christopher Duncan, John Gregory Mills and Toby Duncan; and great-nephew, Jason Wright.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Duncan; and her dog, Boo.
Nancy was a believer in Jesus Christ, so she is celebrating in Heaven. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Capstone Church, 4115 Watermelon Rd., Northport, AL 35473.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 6, 2020
