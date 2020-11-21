Nancy Elmore Keasler

Reform - Nancy Elmore Keasler, age 82, of Reform, AL passed away November 20, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Monday, November 23, 2020 at Graham Memorial Cemetery with Rev. John Wesley Burkhalter officiating and with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be from 12:00 - 1:30 pm at the funeral home.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Scott Keasler; sons, Greg Keasler and Kenny Keasler; grandchildren, Brett Rozzelle, Jessica Rozzelle, Franklin Keasler and Nick Bolling; her parents and great-granddaughter, Savannah Irvin.

Survivors include her daughters, Debbie Bolling (Harold) and Tammy Keasler; son, Larry Keasler (Betsi); brother, Ted Elmore; sister-in-law, Nita Elmore; grandchildren, Leslie Lowe (Chad), Tiffani Glenn (Will), Lindsey West, Jonathan Rozzelle, Jennifer Rozzelle, Stephanie Keasler, Erica Keasler, Alexis Keasler and Craig Moore; ten great-grandchildren; her Lap buddy, "Nickie" and special sitter, Leona Carroll.

Nancy, known by everyone in town as MawMaw Nancy, was born April 18, 1938 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Claude Elmore and Dessie Porter Elmore. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, a retired employee of Stevens Fashions and served many years on the Reform City Council. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family and enjoyed cooking for everyone and being together.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.



