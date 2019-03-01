|
|
TUSCALOOSA - It is with great sadness that the family of Nancy Gilmore Williams, Ed.D., of Tuscaloosa, Alabama announces her passing on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She transitioned from this life at the family residence and ascended to her new heavenly home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Murphy and Rebecca Brooks Gilmore; and her siblings, Charles W. Orr, Ed.D., Murphy Lee Gilmore Fluker, Eddie Gilmore, Presley Gilmore and James Franklin Gilmore.
She leaves to cherish her memory, a devoted husband of 65 years, Samuel E. Williams; and her daughter, Felita T. Williams. She will also be forever remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She graduated from Alabama A&M University and later continued her studies at the University of Alabama receiving both a Master in Education and a Doctorate in Education degrees. She started her professional career as a teacher at Druid High School. She ended her professional career as the Executive Director of Independent Study at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She served her community through her church Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church; Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority Board; Alabama Retired Teachers Association; Lucy Sheppard Art Club; Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc., and The Links, Inc., Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Stillman College awarded her the Faculty/Staff Humanitarian of the Year Award in 1994-95.
A Celebration of Life Service, officiated by Rev. Joseph Scrivner, will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Memory Chapel Funeral Home, in the Chapel of Memories. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in the Memory Hills Mausoleums under the direction of Van Hoose & Steele Mortuary.
We thank God for the fruit of her life, for your support and continuous prayers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the College of Education, Humanities, and Behavioral Sciences at Alabama A & M University. Checks may be made payable to the AAMU Foundation. Write College of Education in the memo section. Donations may be sent to AAMU Advancement; 309 Patton Building, Normal, AL. Online donations may be made at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/aau/.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 1, 2019