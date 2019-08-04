|
NORTHPORT - Nancy Jones Kuykendall, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 while at home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at Sulphur Springs Free Will Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Reverends Joseph Jones and Rick Taylor will be officiating the service. Magnolia North will be directing. Interment will follow in Sulphur Springs Cemetery.
Nancy was a true servant of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. His Word was her compass for daily living. Her humility and selfless acts of service that she displayed to family and friends characterized her life. She loved her family and was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Nancy was an employee of the United States Postal Service for twenty-one years. She retired as Postmaster of the Samantha branch in 2001.
She is survived by her daughters: Shelia Montgomery (Larry), Linda McCroskey (Danny), and Dana Gurganus (Mark); grandchildren: Erica Zutell (Mike) and Brian Montgomery; great-grandchildren: Ivy Montgomery, Sidney Lanphere, Rose Zutell and Reese Zutell; brother: Joseph Jones (Beverly); nephews: Brent Jones and Nathan Jones.
Pallbearers will be: Larry Montgomery, Danny McCroskey, Mark Gurganus, Brian Montgomery, Mike Zutell, Brent Jones, Nathan Jones and Mike Lee.
Honorary pallbearers are: Dr. Arti Pandey, Dr. John Dubay, Hospice of West Alabama, Dean Lewis, Judy Lee and residents of Wind Chase subdivision.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama or to a .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 4, 2019