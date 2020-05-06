|
COTTONDALE - Nancy McElroy Gates, age 68, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away May 3, 2020. Private graveside service will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
Survivors include her sons, Scott Porter (Amy) and Michael Porter (Cristin) and daughter, Sabrina Thomas; sister, Ginny Glenn (Billy); brother, Ricky McElroy (Robin); and her five grandchildren Jeremy Porter, David Porter, Emily Porter, Dylan Porter and Ginger Thomas; and nieces and nephews: Mark Glenn (Allyson), Julie Glenn, David Glenn (Darci), Shea Roland (Tyler) and Zachary McElroy (Meredith).
Nancy was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She graduated from Holt High School in 1969 and being a majorette was her favorite part. Moma was a giving person who loved her children and grandchildren who were her world. Nancy was always proud of her family and friends especially her sister Ginny and brother Ricky. They were all so close. You will be deeply missed. Until we meet again.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 6, 2020