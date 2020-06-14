TUSCALOOSA - Nancy Miles Callahan, age 73, died on June 12, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Dr. Clinton Hubbard will officiate. Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel will be directing. Masks and social distancing are respectfully requested. A memorial service will take place at the First United Methodist Church of Tuscaloosa at some time in the future when friends can gather together safely.

A resident of the Callahan Farm, a family farm since 1902, she was born December 1, 1946 at the old University Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Artemas K. Callahan and the late Marguerite Tarwater Callahan.

She is survived by her brother A. K. Callahan, Jr. of New York, New York; and a number of cousins. She is also survived by her Godsons Arthur Wade Blackman, III, of Natick, Mass. and Timothy Jackson Clements of Tuscaloosa County.

A 1965 graduate of Holt High School, Ms. Callahan was graduated from The University of Alabama in 1969, with a B.A. degree in journalism. She held the first chair flute and piccolo position in the Million Dollar Band, and was a member of the national championship UA debate squad. In 1971, she earned an M.A. degree in journalism from the University. During graduate school she played piano at various Tuscaloosa venues as a member of the Nancy Callahan Trio, playing jazz and pop standards.

Her first employment after college was society editor of The Tuscaloosa News. From 1971 to 1974 she was assistant to the director of university relations at The University of Alabama, where, among other duties, she ghost wrote speeches and articles for University officials, deans and for President Mathews.

During the 1970s and 80s she did considerable journalistic and freelance writing in Tuscaloosa and in Montgomery where she worked for the Alabama Environmental Quality Association. Ms. Callahan authored the book the Freedom Quilting Bee (UA Press, 1987). It was reissued in paperback in 2005 and has been used in American Studies programs at colleges across the country. The book chronicles a quilting cooperative in Wilcox County, Alabama during the civil rights movement of the 1960s. It was the forerunner of the later books and articles about the "Gee's Bend" quilters.

On December 21 her most recent book was published, Hurricane Creek: Personal Accounts & Collected Lore (CRP, 2019).

In the late 1980s Ms. Callahan studied psychology at Huntingdon College in Montgomery. She earned a master's degree in agency counseling from The University of Alabama in Birmingham in 1994, and later a third M.A. in family counseling from Mississippi State University. She worked as a therapist at Indian Rivers Community Mental Health Center from 1996 to 2005. She worked at Bradford Health Services from 2008 to 2018.

Ms. Callahan was vice-president of the board of Friends of Hurricane Creek. From 2006 till 2011 she was a docent at the Warner-Westervelt Museum of American Art. She was an accomplished pianist from the age of seven and studied with Amanda Ward Penick at The University of Alabama. Her first published article was in the Birmingham News at the age of 13.

Memorial donations may be given to the J. S. Tarwater Fund at the First United Methodist Church, or to the A. K. Callahan Scholarship Fund at the University of Alabama School of Law.





