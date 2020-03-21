|
|
FAYETTE - Nancy Stephens Lahman, age 75, of Fayette, Ala., passed away March 19, 2020 at Northwest Medical Center in Winfield, Ala. A private graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Hershel Owen officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Lee Kelley, Jr.; her parents; and brothers, Alfred Stephens and Bobby Stephens.
Survivors include her husband, David Delano Lahman; daughter, Nicole Kelley Thomas and husband Ronald Dean Thomas; son, Christopher Toby Kelley and wife, Melissa Kelley; sister, Stephanie Stephens; brother, Billy Stephens; grandsons, Zachery Thomas and wife, Maggie Spiller Thomas and Jake Thomas; granddaughters, Haleigh Kelley Powell and husband Jordan Powell and Carrington Kelley; great-grandchildren, Samuel Ford Powell and Harvey Miguel Thomas; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Nan was born October 3, 1944 in Aliceville, Alabama to the late Eugene Stephens and Ethel Jones Stephens.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Fayette and a retired beautician.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 21, 2020