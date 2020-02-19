Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at the church
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
First Wesleyan Church

Nancy Wilkins Wyatt

Nancy Wilkins Wyatt Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Nancy Wilkins Wyatt, age 71, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died February 16, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at First Wesleyan Church. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Cecil and Mabel Paris Wilkins.
Survivors include her husband, Ronnie L. Wyatt of Tuscaloosa, Ala; daughter, Robin Wyatt Thurston (Nick) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; son, Richard J. Wyatt of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sister, Diane Wilkins Hester (Charles) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; brother, William "Billy" Wilkins (Jackie) of Gulf Shores, Ala.; best friend of 55 years, Margaret Perdue; and grandchildren, Spencer David Wyatt, Leeanna Francis Thurston, William Case Thurston, all of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Nancy was born and raised in Cottondale, Ala. and graduated from Holt High School in 1967. She worked at BellSouth for many years but is perhaps best known for her position as "Mrs. Nancy", the Pre-K coordinator at First Wesleyan Academy. Despite numerous health struggles, she always had a smile on her face and a positive attitude. She enjoyed 47 years of marriage to Ronnie, the love of her life. She loved her family fiercely and was a wonderful Nannie to her three grandchildren. She loved Jesus and because of that, we celebrate knowing that she has been made whole in the presence of the Lord.
Pallbearers will be Jason Wyatt, Billy Wilkins, Jr., Carl Faulkner, Larry Miles, Gary Summerlin and Bryan Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers are Sharon Apperson Wilson, Lucy Steeves, Ashley Balentine, Phyllis Ball, the "Awesome" TSICU nursing staff and Dr. Phil Hemstreet.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 19, 2020
