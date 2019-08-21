|
|
COKER - Nannie Ruth Evans Snyder died peacefully on August 16, 2019 at the age of 91.
A Coker native, she was the fourth child of James Edwin Evans and Catholine Snider Evans. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alabama and served an internship in Dietetics at the Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis. After graduating, she worked at Druid City Hospital as a staff dietitian. She married George Robert Snyder of Coker in 1952. In 1953, she was hired by the Tuscaloosa Veterans Administration Medical Center, where she worked for 34 years. She retired as Chief of Dietetic Service in 1987.
Ms. Snyder was a lifelong member of Coker Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Her hobbies included genealogy, gardening, needlepoint, and sewing. She was an accomplished cook, a Master Gardener, and an Alabama football enthusiast. She worked with other volunteers in the community to have a historical marker placed at Big Creek Cemetery, which was established in 1819. She was active in a number of organizations including the Daughters of the American Revolution, the National Federation of Retired Employees, and United Daughters of the Confederacy, to name a few.
Ms. Snyder was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her siblings, Gladys Evans Gardner, Doris Evelyn Evans Baker, James Cary Evans, and Joe Edwin Evans.
She is survived by her nephew, Jack Gardner (wife Deloris Gardner) of Watkinsville, Ga.; her nieces, Ramona Baker of Indianapolis, Ind., Martha Baker (husband Rick Godfrey) of Huntsville, Nancy Hubbard of Tuscaloosa, and Kay Norris (husband Jerry Norris) of Watkinsville, Ga.; five great nephews, and their offspring.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Coker Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coker Cumberland Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 262, Coker, AL 35452. (www.laughlinservice.com)
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 21, 2019