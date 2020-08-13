BROOKWOOD - Nannie Sue Jenkins, age 80, of Brookwood, Ala., passed away August 9, 2020. Services will be officiated by Bro. Tony Boyd at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cling and Maude Howard; husband, Everett Jenkins; daughter, Angie Jenkins; great-grandson, Brantley Drewrey; and all eleven of her beloved siblings.

Survivors include her son, Richie Jenkins (Regina); grandchildren, Chad Roberts (Ina), Dustin Jenkins (Ashley) and Tallan Drewrey; great-grandchildren, Trent Roberts, Channing Roberts and Jak Jenkins.

Affectionately known as "Nannie" to all who knew her, she was born the youngest of twelve children in Bryson City, N.C. She adored her siblings, staying in contact through her signature hand-written letters. An amazing lady who never failed to send birthday cards to her kith and kin, she leaves a legacy of love and caring that will never be forgotten by the people fortunate enough to have known her.

Nannie worked at Brookwood High School as a custodian for many years. She cherished the students, staff and faculty, making many lifelong friendships during her tenure at the school.

Nannie lived a simple life filled with love for everyone. She was a dear mother, sister, grandmother and friend, always putting others' needs above her own. Her love and selflessness will never be forgotten by her family and friends, and her smile and laugh will forever be in our hearts.

Pallbearers will be Kenny Boyd, Jeff Stripling, Eric Williams, Kevin Short, Tranon Frederick and Todd Morrison.







