Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Nell McMillan Wyatt

Nell McMillan Wyatt Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Nell McMillan Wyatt, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on October 2, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. A private burial will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordan Stanley Wyatt; and parents, Robert and Clevie McMillan.
Survivors include her son, Stanley Wyatt; sister, Annette Bridges; brother, Robert McMillan (Virginia); grandchild, Stanley Vincent Wyatt, Jr.; and special friend, Norma Ball.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rosedale Baptist Church or Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 3, 2019
