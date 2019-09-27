Home

Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Community Church
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
First Community Church
Nellene Hayes Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Nellene Hayes, age 90, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away, September 20, 2019 in Warner Robins, Ga. Services will be 12 noon Saturday, September 28, 2019, at First Community Church with Rev. Darrell Gordon officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 27, 2019
