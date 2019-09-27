|
TUSCALOOSA - Nellene Hayes, age 90, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away, September 20, 2019 in Warner Robins, Ga. Services will be 12 noon Saturday, September 28, 2019, at First Community Church with Rev. Darrell Gordon officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
