|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Nellie Cameron Richardson, age 92, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 27, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Dr. Donald Payne officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady W. Richardson, Jr.; parents, Joe Ellis Cameron and Mary Estelle Cameron; grandsons, Aaron Richardson and Rocky Richardson; and six brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Penelope Richardson Howell (Burgess) of Huntsville, Ala.; sons, Grady Richardson (Glenda) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Royce Richardson of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Dwayne Richardson of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; grandchildren, Kellie Howell Jones of Northport, Ala. and Noah Wady Richardson of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and great-grandchildren, Beau Jones and Merritt Jones of Northport, Ala.
Pallbearers will be Royce Richardson, Dwayne Richardson, Joe Ellis Cameron IV, Robert Jones, Rex Buck and David Reynolds.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Lake Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 1, 2019