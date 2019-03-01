Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Cameron Richardson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nellie Cameron Richardson Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Nellie Cameron Richardson, age 92, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 27, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Dr. Donald Payne officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady W. Richardson, Jr.; parents, Joe Ellis Cameron and Mary Estelle Cameron; grandsons, Aaron Richardson and Rocky Richardson; and six brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Penelope Richardson Howell (Burgess) of Huntsville, Ala.; sons, Grady Richardson (Glenda) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Royce Richardson of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Dwayne Richardson of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; grandchildren, Kellie Howell Jones of Northport, Ala. and Noah Wady Richardson of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and great-grandchildren, Beau Jones and Merritt Jones of Northport, Ala.
Pallbearers will be Royce Richardson, Dwayne Richardson, Joe Ellis Cameron IV, Robert Jones, Rex Buck and David Reynolds.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Lake Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now