GORDO – Nellie Fay Mills, age 92, of Gordo, Ala., died April 3, 2019, at Arbor Woods Health & Rehab. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Roland Mills; her daughters, Sharon Haile and Brenda Allen; her parents; nine sisters and four sisters.
Survivors include her daughters, Carolyn Cook (Larry) and Donna Grass (Joseph); sons, Randy Mills (Peggy) and Kevin Mills (Sara); 16 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nellie Fay was born January 21, 1927 in Gordo, Alabama to the late William Anderson Elmore and Allie Civille Hood Elmore. She was a homemaker and a lifelong resident of Pickens County.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019