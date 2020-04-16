|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Nellie Hamner, age 96, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away April 14, 2020. Final care under the direction of Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Hamner; son, Gary Hamner; and daughter, Carolyn Spencer.
Survivors include her daughter, Wanda Walker (Randy); six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Nellie was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a friend to everyone. She loved sharing her faith. She will be deeply missed.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 16, 2020