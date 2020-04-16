Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Hamner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Hamner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nellie Hamner Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Nellie Hamner, age 96, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away April 14, 2020. Final care under the direction of Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Hamner; son, Gary Hamner; and daughter, Carolyn Spencer.
Survivors include her daughter, Wanda Walker (Randy); six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Nellie was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a friend to everyone. She loved sharing her faith. She will be deeply missed.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nellie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now