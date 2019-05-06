|
|
ALICEVILLE - Nellie Mae McDill Gibson Hudson, age 94, of Aliceville, Ala., a lifelong resident of Pickens County, Ala. passed away May 4, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery in Carrollton with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be Monday, May 6, 2019 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her children, Betty Ann Gibson, Elbert Gibson, Grady Gibson and Judy Gibson Dwyer; granddaughter, Rachel Gibson and son-in-law, Bud McCracken.
Survivors include her daughters, Virginia McCracken of Aliceville, Ala. and Helen Carroll (Ronald) of Aliceville, Ala.; sons, Virgil Gibson (Janis) of New Boston, Texas, Lee Roy Gibson (Cissy) of Gordo, Ala. and
Clyde Gibson (Jan) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; grandchildren, Debra Garrison (Brandon) of Aliceville, Chris Bishop (Amanda) of Greensboro, Jason Christian (Kate) of Daphne, Michael Gibson of New Boston, Texas, Emily Nicole Brasfield (William, Jr.) of Millport, Jeffrey Gibson (Dana) of Senatobia, Miss., Lee Gibson (Trista) of Leeds, Dennis Dwyer (Arlene) of Steens, Miss. and Andrew Gibson of Pace, Fla.; 15 great-grandchildren, Amanda Ray, Daniel Brasfield (Madison), Floyd Dwyer, Joshua Garrison, Haley Elizabeth Garrison, Jim Garrison, Anna Grace Garrison, Ashleigh Brasfield and Bryce Gibson, Gracie Christian, Dillon Christian, Luke Christian and Montana Gibson three great-great grandchildren, Remington Ray, Weston Ray, Hagen Brasfield, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Gibson was born September 6, 1924 in Mississippi. She was a hard worker and a veritable encyclopedia of folklore and old hymns and songs. She loved flowers, the color red and Wheel of Fortune.
Although her family will miss her, we rejoice that she now lives with Jesus in Heaven; she has been reunited with her children and grandchild; and after 90 years of longing, she has been held in the arms of her young mother once again. We praise God for her life and what she meant to each one of us.
The family thanks our extended family and many friends for your prayers, visits, calls and concern. We appreciate every act of kindness. We are grateful to Skelton Funeral Home for the professional manner in which they have handled our large family. We are truly thankful for your patience, graciousness and kindness.
A heartfelt thank you to all of the special people at Hospice of West Alabama. You were compassionate, caring, patient and professional in every way. You and the facility will always hold a special place in our hearts for the wonderful way you cared for our mother.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and Honorary Pallbearers are her great-grandsons.
If friends wish to make a memorial donation, the family requests that they be made to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404. Floral memorials are also acceptable.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 6, 2019