REFORM - Nelson Daniel Jones, age 75, of Reform, Ala., died July 27, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Elmore and Jeff Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Browns Chapel Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery in Gordo with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph Jones; and sister, Myrle Dean Jones.
Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Richardson Jones; three daughters, Angela Jones Baker, Deanna R. Jones and Emily Holder (Michael); two sons, Jimmy Daniel Jones (Holly) and Timothy Michael Jones (Kellie); brothers, Woody Jones (Sandy), James Jones (Wanda) and George Jones; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Nelson was born November 21, 1943 in Bessemer, Alabama to the late Luther C. Jones and Martha Lou Treava Stinnett Jones. He was a member of Browns Chapel Church of God of Prophecy, a retired electrician and a veteran of the United States Army.
Pallbearers will be Roosevelt Washington, Quadarrius Lacy, Jeremy Latham, George Birmingham, Bill Stewart and Eric Plott.
Honorary pallbearers are members of D.A.V.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 1, 2019