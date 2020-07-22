NORTHPORT – Dr. Neva M. Griffin, age 83, of Northport, Ala., passed away July 19, 2020, at Forest Manor Health & Rehab. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Heritage Chapel with Rev. Jerry Starling officiating. Burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 1:30 - 2:00 p.m. at Heritage Chapel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Herbert Griffin; and parents, William Gordon McIntosh and Thelma Culberson McIntosh; sister, Jeanette M. Barnes; and brother, Kenneth Wayne Lockridge.
Survivors include her son, Ronald Stewart Griffin (Pam) of San Francisco, Calif.; sisters, Anita M. Lawless of Baton Rouge, La., Terri M. McDaniel and Ann M. Foman, both of Tuscaloosa; and brother, Benjamin A. McIntosh of Duncanville.
She was a native of Tuscaloosa but lived a large part of her life in Oxford, Alabama. She was educated through the Tuscaloosa City Schools. She received the Doctor of Education Degree in Higher Education from the University of Alabama in 1976. She worked as a Classroom Teacher, a Demonstration Teacher, Supervisor of Instruction, Principal, Director of Personnel and Director of Curriculum. She taught graduate classes at Jacksonville State University and West Georgia Teachers College. She also served as an Education Specialist with the Alabama State Department of Education.
Dr. Griffin was an enthusiastic amateur radio operator, operating the call sign N4ZOW. She was an avid reader, traveler and photographer. Until her illness, she was an active member of Lakeview Baptist Church, Oxford Alabama.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.