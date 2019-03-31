TUSCALOOSA - Nina Rose Hollis, age 64, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away. Her graveside service will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, will be handling the arrangements.

A lifelong Crimson Tide Fan, Nina graduated from Tuscaloosa High School class of '72 and graduated from UAB with a degree in History. She was a member of the Golden Key National Honor Society, a member of the Historians National Order. She graduated with enough hours for five degrees.

Nina knew facts about Alabama players and coaches that quite frankly made her a "Bama Nerd". She was a word person and helped to edit the things I wrote.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nina Mayton.

She will be missed by me, her loving brother who will do his best to honor her memory. God Bless You Nina, sleep well and Godspeed. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 31, 2019