HAMILTON - Ninette L. Thompson, age 88, of Hamilton, Ala., passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Hospice of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Graveside services and burial will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Rev. Michael Stancil and Bobby Wallace will be officiating. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, A.J. Lewis Jr. and Mildred Lewis; and husband, William A. Thompson.
Ninette is survived by daughter, Elizabeth Miller; and a brother, Jackson Lewis.
Ninette was a loving wife and mother, and a loyal fan of Alabama football.
Honorary pallbearers will be Russ Lewis, Will Steele, Zack Steele and Carey Steele.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fulton Bridge Baptist Church in Hamilton, Ala.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 16, 2020