|
|
TUSCALOOSA – Noel Vinsion Brock, age 83, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died September 1, 2019, at home. Services will be 12 noon Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Skyland Blvd. Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Garner and Rev. Jon Wiggins officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
He was preceded in death by Rubin and Arlean Brock and Ramona Brock Young.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Browning Brock of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; daughter, Sabra Brock Rager (Lewis) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; brothers, Jimmy Graham Brock (Pat) and Ted Milton Brock (Mary Ann), of Fayette, Ala.; grandchildren, Kendall Rager Cordial (Phillip) and Krystle Rager Bush (Micah), of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and great-grandchildren, KaLee and Kylan.
Noel Brock was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was married to Betty for 61 wonderful years and an ever present father to Sabra. Noel was an employee of Alabama Dept. of Transportation for more than 50 years. Noel and Betty attended Skyland Blvd. Baptist Church for 55 years and taught Sunday School for over 60 years there and at other churches for 60 years. He was an excellent teacher and mentor to many members that came through his class. Noel fed them the word of God in a way to apply it to everyday life. He was a faithful and giving man of God for his family and friends. He will be terribly missed by all that knew him.
Pallbearers will be Micah Bush, Phillip Cordial, Ken Pate, Clark Bailey, Jason Brock, Raven Robertson, Brad Williams and David Webb.
Honorary pallbearers are employees of ALDOT, BKI, TTL Gateway To Beauty, Comfort Care Hospice, Skyland Blvd. Baptist Church members, and especially caregivers, Lisa Ware and Brenda Hannah who gave excellent and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 4, 2019