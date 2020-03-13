|
|
CARROLLTON - Nona Faye Phillips Carr, age 88, of Carrollton, Ala., passed away March 12, 2020 at Arbor Woods Health & Rehab. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Carrollton Baptist Church with Rev. Todd Burkhalter and Rev. Wes Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Richard Phillips; her parents; sisters, Jerry B. Gray (Ganus), Katie McQuary and Bobbie Bircheat; brother-in-law, Harvey Jennings; sister-in-law, Peggy Burkhalter; and stepdaughter, Renee Tyra.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Carr; stepdaughter, Lisa Barker (David); stepson, Greg Carr (Jennifer); sister, Mary Wilson; two brothers, Ganus Burkhalter (Patsy) and Truman Burkhalter (Bonnie); brother-in-law, Bill McQuary; seven step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
Nona Faye was born May 26, 1931 in the Speeds Mill community of Carrollton, Alabama to the late Albert Burkhalter and Flora Goodman Burkhalter Jones. She was a faithful member of Carrollton Baptist Church, a retired employee of Westinghouse and a lifelong resident of Pickens County.
Pallbearers will be Bubba Gray, Jeff Gray, Chris Gray, Andy Gray, Daniel Carr and Caleb Carr.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Arbor Woods Health & Rehab and Dr. Greg Robbins.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Carrollton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 457, Carrollton, AL 35447.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 13, 2020