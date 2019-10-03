Home

Nona McKay

Nona McKay Obituary
NORTHPORT - Nona McKay, age 87, of Northport, Ala., passed away October 1, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. A private memorial service will be held.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlotte Burleson; sons, Anthony Burleson, Rayford Burleson; husband, Burley McKay; and three brothers.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna; son-in-law, Daniel VandenBerg; sister, Rachel Bell; brother, Denzil Aldridge (Norma); and grandson, Nikolas VandenBerg.
She loved singing and playing music. Her kindness and generosity will be remembered by everyone she met.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary in Caledonia, Miss.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 3, 2019
