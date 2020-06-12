Norma H. Ryan
TUSCALOOSA - Norma H. Ryan, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 8, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Graveside service for friends and family will be 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 1:30 - 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Memory Chapel.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Campbell Honeycutt; and mother, Vola Goins Honeycutt.
Survivors include her husband, David "Dave" Ryan of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and son, David N. Ryan (Pat).
Norma grew up in Middlesborough, Ky. and graduated from Middlesborough High School. She met her husband Dave and after marrying they lived in West Virginia until moving to Tuscaloosa in 1979.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tuscaloosa Public Library, 1801 Jack Warner Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
JUN
14
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
