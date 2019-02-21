|
|
NORTHPORT - Norman Newton Traweek, age 76, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
Norman was preceded in death by his mother, Ilene Traweek; his father Cecil Traweek; brother, Bobby Mack Traweek and stepson, Ricky Keller.
He is survived by his wife, Rene Traweek; daughter, Bonita Romaine; son, Michael Traweek and wife Frances; granddaughters, Charlsie Royal and husband Jason, Destiny Traweek, Tabathia Chisholm and husband Ralph; and step-grandson, John Keller III; great-grandson, Grayson Michael Traweek and great-granddaughter, Avalyss Hansen; brothers, Coy Traweek and Kenneth Traweek; sisters, Sherry Marshall and husband Wallace, Edith Hamilton and husband David; and many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Freewill Baptist Church, 15378 Mount Zion Rd., Northport, AL 35475 with Rev. Larry Colburn officiating.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 21, 2019