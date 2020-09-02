Or Copy this URL to Share

Norris Wayne Owens

Carrollton - Norris Wayne Owens, age 76, of Carrollton, Ala. passed away September 2, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shawn McDaniel and Randy Barnett officiating. Burial will follow in Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home.



