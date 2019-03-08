|
TUSCALOOSA - Odessa Hudson, age 84, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 27, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Bruce Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 8, 2019