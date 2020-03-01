|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Odis Pelham McDuff, age 88, died February 7, 2020 at his home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He was born on May 16, 1931 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Henry L. and Ophelia Strickland McDuff.
He graduated first in the Electrical Engineering class of 1952 with a B.S. degree. He went on to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on scholarship where he received his M.S. degree in Electrical Engineering, then attended Stanford University on a Fellowship, completing his Ph.D. in 1966.
Dr. McDuff served as both a faculty member and department head in the Electrical Engineering Department at the University of Alabama, and was twice the recipient of the Outstanding Commitment to Teaching Award. He was a recognized authority on laser research.
Dr. McDuff served as a First Lieutenant in the Army Signal Corps Engineering Laboratories at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey.
Dr. McDuff was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Peggy Bobo McDuff; and granddaughter, Amy Fegaro.
He is survived by daughters, Janice Gibbs, Carol Woodard, Anita Fegaro; and son, Jeff McDuff; grandchildren, Tim Fegaro, Mark Gibbs, Justin Snider and Katie Snider; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 www.apdaparkinson.org.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 1, 2020