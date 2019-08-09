|
NORTHPORT - Oinest Leon Sartain, of Northport, Ala., died August 8, 2019 at UAB Hospital. Services will be held at Heritage Chapel Funeral Home on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Randy Fuller officiating. Burial following at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Family will receive visitors for an hour prior to the service.
Oinest was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Young Sartain and Mary Clark Sartain; his six brothers and four sisters; and great-grandson, Hunter Phillip Sartain Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Frances Cole Sartain; son, Ted Sartain (Kim); daughter, Donna Sartain Hoffman (Wayne); grandsons, Hunter Sartain (Andrea), Clay Sartain (Jesse), Cole Kennedy, Tyler Elmore (Lacey); granddaughters, Laura Kirk (Robbie) and Lindsey Elmore; brother, Billy Sartain; and seven great-grandchildren.
Oinest graduated from Brookwood High School and Shelton State Vocational School and was a Veteran of the United States Army. He worked as an electrician at BF Goodrich Tire Plant and retired after 30 years.
Oinest was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a spiritual mentor to many. He was widely known for his big smile and his bold witness for Jesus Christ. His passion for missions carried him to six foreign countries including 50 trips to Mexico.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Sartain, Clay Sartain, Cole Kennedy, Tyler Elmore, Robbie Kirk, Dr. Robert Eaton, Andy Philips, and Doug Overton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bustamante Outreach Tamps Mexico and mailed to 18983 Hwy 43 N, Northport, AL 35475.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 9, 2019