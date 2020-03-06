Home

Williams Funeral Home
7417 Culver Rd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-1261
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
7417 Culver Rd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Porter St. Paul CME Church
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Porter St. Paul CME Church
Burial
Following Services
Cedar Oak Memorial Park

Ola Bea Battles

Ola Bea Battles Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Ola Bea Battles, age 92, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 27, 2020 at her residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Porter St. Paul CME Church in Northport with Rev. Charles Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Williams Service Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Noon until 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Williams Service Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 6, 2020
