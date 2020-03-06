|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Ola Bea Battles, age 92, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 27, 2020 at her residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Porter St. Paul CME Church in Northport with Rev. Charles Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Williams Service Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Noon until 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Williams Service Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 6, 2020