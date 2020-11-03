1/1
Olan Snow
1940 - 2020
Olan Snow
Northport - Olan Snow, 80, died November 1, 2020 at his home in Northport, AL.
He was born July 18, 1940 to Greeley and Odessa Snow.
He graduated from Gorgas High School. He worked for 35+ years for the First National Bank of Tuscaloosa. His volunteer work for the Northport Civitan Club over many years touched countless lives. He could be found most mornings having coffee with his sisters. His love of God and family was at the forefront of his daily life.
Mr. Snow is survived by wife, Rebecca Snow; son, Mark A. Snow, Sr. (Ruth); daughter, Kathy Pate (Jimmy); grandchildren, Amy (Russell), Heather, Colby (Katelyn), Stephanie, Coy, Mark, Jr.; great grandchildren, Barrett, Baker; sister, Bulah Watkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Greeley and Odessa; sisters, Wilma Koon, Lucille Sanford, Beckie Hammett, Murleen Rester, Inez Snow; brothers, Macon Snow, Jackson Snow, G.W. Snow.
Visitation will be 6-8 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Carroll's Creek Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Carroll's Creek Baptist Church followed by a private family graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Northport Civitan Club.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Carroll's Creek Baptist Church
NOV
5
Funeral
11:00 AM
Carroll's Creek Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
