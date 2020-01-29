|
NORTHPORT – John Olin Malone, age 81, of Northport, Ala., passed away, January 28, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Nazareth Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Montgomery and Bro. Glen Kennedy officiating and Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Magnolia Chapel North. After the graveside service, family and friends will have lunch at Tabernacle Free Will Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Clara (Wicker) Malone.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Malone; sons, Frankie (Tracy), Reggie (LaDonna), Terry (Denise and Stuart (Nancy) Malone; brother, Danny Malone; and seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nazareth Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 29, 2020