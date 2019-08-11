Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home
105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Primitive Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Oliver Junkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oliver Everett Junkin


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oliver Everett Junkin Obituary
GORDO - Oliver Everett Junkin, age 98, of Gordo, Ala., died August 8, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Zion Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Chris McCool and Elder Tim McCool officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be Monday, August 12, 2019, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Clara Mae Stine Junkin; son, Clermon Junkin; grandson, Scott Junkin; daughter-in-law, Angie Junkin; his parents; brothers, Ferman Junkin and Hubert Junkin; and sisters, Selma Junkin and Eugenia Fair.
Survivors include his daughters, Melba Montgomery (Rocky) and Sherry Stephens (Larry); son, Glendon Junkin; sister-in-law, Lorine Mitchell; five grandchildren, Xan, Glen (Ashley), Mandy (Brian), Robin and April; granddaughter-in-law, Kelly; six great-grandchildren, Paten, Preston, Ian, Reid, Camille and Maggie; special cousin, Clifford Junkin; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Oliver was born January 18, 1921 in the Zion community of Gordo, Alabama to the late Samuel Arthur Junkin and Martha Tyner Junkin. He attended Zion Primitive Baptist Church, was a retired employee of Bryce Hospital and a farmer. Oliver was a member of the Gordo Masonic Lodge #564, the American Legion Post #40 and a veteran of the United States Army.
Pallbearers will be Glen Junkin, Paten Junkin, Preston Junkin, Ian Junkin, Richard Norris, Mack Fair, Johnny Dyer and Roger Parker.
Honorary Pallbearers are Holly Wilson, Amanda Burns, Delphine Hughes, Edna Earl Brown, Gayle Sanders and his many friends and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Zion Community Center, 8152 Hwy 159, Gordo, AL 35466 or Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 90, Gordo, AL 35466.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oliver's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now