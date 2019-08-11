|
GORDO - Oliver Everett Junkin, age 98, of Gordo, Ala., died August 8, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Zion Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Chris McCool and Elder Tim McCool officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be Monday, August 12, 2019, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Clara Mae Stine Junkin; son, Clermon Junkin; grandson, Scott Junkin; daughter-in-law, Angie Junkin; his parents; brothers, Ferman Junkin and Hubert Junkin; and sisters, Selma Junkin and Eugenia Fair.
Survivors include his daughters, Melba Montgomery (Rocky) and Sherry Stephens (Larry); son, Glendon Junkin; sister-in-law, Lorine Mitchell; five grandchildren, Xan, Glen (Ashley), Mandy (Brian), Robin and April; granddaughter-in-law, Kelly; six great-grandchildren, Paten, Preston, Ian, Reid, Camille and Maggie; special cousin, Clifford Junkin; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Oliver was born January 18, 1921 in the Zion community of Gordo, Alabama to the late Samuel Arthur Junkin and Martha Tyner Junkin. He attended Zion Primitive Baptist Church, was a retired employee of Bryce Hospital and a farmer. Oliver was a member of the Gordo Masonic Lodge #564, the American Legion Post #40 and a veteran of the United States Army.
Pallbearers will be Glen Junkin, Paten Junkin, Preston Junkin, Ian Junkin, Richard Norris, Mack Fair, Johnny Dyer and Roger Parker.
Honorary Pallbearers are Holly Wilson, Amanda Burns, Delphine Hughes, Edna Earl Brown, Gayle Sanders and his many friends and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Zion Community Center, 8152 Hwy 159, Gordo, AL 35466 or Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 90, Gordo, AL 35466.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 11, 2019