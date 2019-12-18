|
TUSCALOOSA – Olivia Delores Snoddy was born July 14, 1936 to the late George and Celia Ilion in Sumner, Mississippi.
In her early teens, she moved to Robbins, Illinois where she attended Whittier High School and excelled academically. She later met Amos Snoddy at Friendship Baptist Church where they both attended. In July of 1953, they were married and to this union they were blessed with six daughters and one son. She was a business partner with her husband in their grocery store Snoddy's Food Mart as well as his help meet for the church he pastored Christ Crusaders Fellowship Church.
In 1976, they decided to relocate to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He continued with the ministry and in January 2003 she found employment at Phifer Wire Company where she worked until she retired in August of 2009.
She was a devoted wife and mother. She had a beautiful and calm spirit which she portrayed as she raised her children as well as helping with the neighborhood children. She also helped raise many of her grandchildren. She was a shining example of grace and beauty. There was no limit to what she would do for her children and grandchildren.
She loved to travel and spent many winters in Florida. She took several trips with her daughters (Mother/Daughter Trips) where they traveled to the Grand Canyon, Caribbean, Martha Vineyards, Canada, New York and Hawaii but her trip to Israel was her favorite.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Celia Ilion; her husband, Amos Snoddy; two brothers, George Olion and Roosevelt Eiland; and sister, Allie Lee Frazier.
She leaves to cherish her memories six daughters, Belinda Davis (Raymond) of Alaska, Sheila Stephens (William) of California, Sharon Dyson (David) of Illinois, Michelle Colvin of Alabama, Jacqueline Nolan of Alaska, and Maria Wince (Keith) of Alabama; one son, Amos Snoddy, Jr. (Christy) of Alaska; one godson, Tyrone Haymore of Illinois; four sisters, Berta Kelson (James) of Mississippi, Mary Powell (Odie) of Mississippi, Emma Ilion of Mississippi, and Brenda Brown of Virginia; grandchildren, Delean Schuneti, Janean Schutundi, Shavonne (Gaston), Marcus (Racquel), Maurice, Raven, Anya, Jason, Justin, Tayler (Ce'), Angelica, Darien, Corwin, Mia, Olivia and Kiya; great-grandchildren, Sterling, Jalia, Nyla, Blake, Collin, Kia, Quinn, Aiden, Princeton and Nico; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Active Pallbearers will be Gaston Brouwer, David Dyson, Edward Eiland, Jason McCoy, Justin McCoy, William Stephens, Sterling Shumpert and Keith Wince.
Honorary Pallbearers are Marcus Colvin, Maurice Colvin, Raymond Davis, Tyrone Haymore, and former employees of Phifer Wire Company.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Bowman and Dr. Halli for the compassion and empathy they showed as our mother transitioned.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12 noon, December 21, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church, 3003 25th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with The Historical Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, directing. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 18, 2019