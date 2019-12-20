|
TUSCALOOSA – Olivia Delores Snoddy was born July 14, 1936 to the late George and Celia Ilion in Sumner, Mississippi.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12 noon, December 21, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church, 3003 25th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with The Historical Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, directing. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 20, 2019