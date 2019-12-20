Home

POWERED BY

Services
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
3003 25th Street
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olivia Snoddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olivia Delores Snoddy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olivia Delores Snoddy Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Olivia Delores Snoddy was born July 14, 1936 to the late George and Celia Ilion in Sumner, Mississippi.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12 noon, December 21, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church, 3003 25th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with The Historical Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, directing. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olivia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -