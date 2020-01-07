Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Ollie B. Holifield

Ollie B. Holifield Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Ollie B. Holifield, age 93, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away January 5, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Memory Chapel with Dr. Donald Payne officiating. Burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel, Miss with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Holifield.
Survivors include her daughters, Elaine Dixon of Southlake, Texas and Tommie Wright (Tom) of Hattiesburg, Miss.; son, Kent Holifield (Leanne) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sister, Bobbie Smith of Laurel, Miss.; grandchildren, Forrest Holifield (Rachell) of Prattville, Ala., Leah Ozier (Stephan) Moundville, Ala., Laura Holifield of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Dana Tate (Casey) of Irwing, Texas, Patti Cates (Southlake, Texas), Pam Bailey of Houston, Texas, Audra Taylor (Eric) of Houston, Texas, Nick Welch of Hattiesburg, Miss., Mark Welch (Shannon) of Sandersville, Miss., Kerry Welch (Sonya) of Sandersville, Miss. and James Wright of Hattiesburg, Miss.; great-granddaughters, Reece and Skylar Ozier; and numerous of other great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was raised in Laurel, Miss. She was an RN for 40 years. She was a loving a mother and grandmother. She loved to cook and was the best at it. She loved watching sports, sewing, and knitting.
Pallbearers will be Forrest Holifield, Stephan Ozier, Nick Welch, Jerry Gandy, Randy Smith and Mark Welch.
Honorary pallbearers are Randy Brown, Jim Cates, Mark Lawrence, Jim Acker and Kerry Welch.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 7, 2020
