NORTHPORT - Ollie Jim Walker Holder, known as "Jackie", of Northport, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Reform, at the age of 93. Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bessemer, with Magnolia Chapel of Tuscaloosa directing and Rev. Joseph Givens officiating.

Born on September 22, 1926, she was raised in Birmingham and the surrounding area. Her given name was taken from her grandfathers, Oliver Green and James Walker. During high school in Calera, she adopted the nickname of Jackie.

In 1945 she met Paul Holder who had just returned from WWII, where he served in the Military Police across the European campaign. After a brief courtship, they married in the living room of her mother's home in West End. They were together for 59 years.

In the early 1970's, they left Birmingham for Samantha, where Paul was instrumental in establishing a new underground coal mine for North River Energy Company. In retirement, they moved to Reform to be closer to their three daughters and their families. She served as a volunteer at Pickens County Medical Center, spending many hours working in the gift shop, taking part in exercise classes, and making friends at the HealthPlex.

Jackie later moved to Pine Valley Retirement Community in Northport, where she enjoyed fellowship and activities, especially the many card and board games played.

She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior as a teen, and was always active in church, beginning with Beverly United Methodist in Birmingham, and later Campground United Methodist in Samantha. She taught Sunday School and was a life member of UMW. Jackie boasted of simultaneously belonging to three churches – Campground, Reform United Methodist, and Reform First Baptist, where her daughter is a member. She was also active with WAIME, the Women's Auxiliary of Mining Engineers. She was a "people person" and loved her extended family very much.

Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Cal Walker; her mother, Eunice Stubbs; her stepfather, Herman Stubbs; her husband, Paul Holder; her sister, Julia Cowley; and her daughters, Martha Ann Fuller and Paula Fitts.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy McCrary (Ricky) of Reform; eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and her brother, John Walker of Vestavia.







