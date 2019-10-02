Home

Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
(256) 245-4361
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
Oma Caldwell Phurrough


1914 - 2019
Oma Caldwell Phurrough Obituary
TUSCALOOSA- Oma Caldwell Phurrough, age 105, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Visitation will be Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. -12:00 noon at Curtis and Son Funeral Home in Sylacauga, Ala. Graveside service will immediately follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Dr. Donald Payne, Pastor, Forest Lake Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa, Ala. officiating.
Survivors include her daughters, Kay Blakeney and Nelda Phurrough of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; son, Charles Phurrough of Cullman, Ala.; grandsons, Michael Phurrough of Gordonsville, Tenn., Patrick and Christopher Phurrough of Cullman, Ala.; two step-grandsons, Billy and Barry Blakeney of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben F. Phurrough; parents, Noah Gardner Caldwell and Etta Hardin Caldwell; sister, Exie C. Huddleston; brothers, Charlie, Ottis, and Herbert Caldwell; one brother and sister who died as infants; daughter-in-law, Judith Q. Phurrough; and son-in-law, Dr. Adolph Blakeney.
Oma lived most of her life in Sylacauga, Ala. and Coosa County. In 1984, she and her husband moved to Tuscaloosa to live near her daughter and son-in-law. She lived in the Forest Lake Community until the tornado of 2011 destroyed her home. (Age 97) She faithfully attended Forest Lake Baptist Church and cherished her church family.
Flowers will be appreciated, but if preferred memorials may be sent to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Curtis and Son North Chapel directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 2, 2019
