Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
1-205-932-8961
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal Shelton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Opal Shelton Obituary
KENNEDY - Mrs. Opal Shelton, age 77, of Kennedy, Ala., passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at her residence surrounded by friends and family. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Nelson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ashcraft Corner Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home. Bro. James Jackson, Bro. Terry Robertson and Bro. Armstrong will officiate.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everette and Hazel Bobbit Smith; and her husband of 55 years, Dan R. Shelton.
Survivors include two daughters, Camille D. Jones, and Rhonda Cheryl Shelton, both of Kennedy; sisters, Betty Cutts and Zettie Holsonback (Glen), both of Kennedy; brother, Richard C. Smith of Northport; one aunt, Inez Porter of Millport; two brothers-in-law, Donald Shelton (Peggy) of Northport and Jerry Shelton (Shirley) of Berry; special friend and family member, Sherry Owens of Gordo; and many nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Kennedy Baptist Church, and was employed at Joe Golden Drug Store in Millport until she retired.
Honorary pallbearers are, Amedisys Hospice, Dr. Debra Davis and Dr. Chandrashekariah Ranju.
Active pallbearers will be, Trey Haley, Tyrus Cannon, Shane Davis, Larry Algeren and Freddy Ray Savage.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Opal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -