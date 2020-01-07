|
KENNEDY - Mrs. Opal Shelton, age 77, of Kennedy, Ala., passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at her residence surrounded by friends and family. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Nelson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ashcraft Corner Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home. Bro. James Jackson, Bro. Terry Robertson and Bro. Armstrong will officiate.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everette and Hazel Bobbit Smith; and her husband of 55 years, Dan R. Shelton.
Survivors include two daughters, Camille D. Jones, and Rhonda Cheryl Shelton, both of Kennedy; sisters, Betty Cutts and Zettie Holsonback (Glen), both of Kennedy; brother, Richard C. Smith of Northport; one aunt, Inez Porter of Millport; two brothers-in-law, Donald Shelton (Peggy) of Northport and Jerry Shelton (Shirley) of Berry; special friend and family member, Sherry Owens of Gordo; and many nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Kennedy Baptist Church, and was employed at Joe Golden Drug Store in Millport until she retired.
Honorary pallbearers are, Amedisys Hospice, Dr. Debra Davis and Dr. Chandrashekariah Ranju.
Active pallbearers will be, Trey Haley, Tyrus Cannon, Shane Davis, Larry Algeren and Freddy Ray Savage.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 7, 2020